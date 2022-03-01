Tickets On Sale Now For Northern Sky Theater's 2022 Outdoor & Indoor Seasons

Tickets are on sale now for Northern Sky's 2022 season, which features two original musicals performed outdoors at the Peninsula State Park amphitheater and two performed indoors at their Gould Theater in Fish Creek.



Starting March 1, tickets are available online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117.



Northern Sky will present two shows outdoors in the Peninsula State Park amphitheater: Fishing for the Moon (by Fred Alley and James Kaplan) from June 15-August 27 on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and Love Stings (by Richard Castle and Matthew Levine) from July 16-August 26 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. All outdoor performances are at 7:30PM except for a fireworks-friendly 6pm performance of Love Stings on July 4th.



Northern Sky will also present two shows indoors at the Gould Theater: Dad's Season Tickets (by Matt Zembrowski) from June 23-September 3 and Sunflowered (by Lachrisa Grandberry, Aidaa Peerzada, and Alissa Rhode) from September 9-October 29. All indoor evening performances play at 7:00PM except for a fireworks-friendly 6pm performance of Dad's Season Tickets on July 4th. Most Saturdays include a matinee at 2pm. Some exceptions to the schedule may exist. Please see the Northern Sky website for performance dates and times.



Ticket office hours are 10pm to 4pm Monday through Friday through the end of May. Starting in June, ticket office hours are Monday through Friday 12pm to 7pm and Saturday 3pm to 7pm.



Full casting will be announced at a later date.



Outdoor tickets are $22 to $30 for adults, $11 to $19 for students, and $7 to $15 for children 12 and under. (A park sticker is not required to attend performances in the Park.) Indoor tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students, and $15 for children 12 and under. All seats in both venues are reserved.