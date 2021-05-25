Tickets On Sale June 1 For Northern Sky Theater's 2021 Outdoor & Indoor Seasons

Tickets go on sale June 1 for Northern Sky's 2021 season, which features three original musicals performed outdoors at the Peninsula State Park amphitheater and two performed indoors at the troupe's Gould Theater in Fish Creek.

Starting June 1, tickets will be available online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 12pm to 5pm Monday through Friday June 1 through June 11. Starting June 14, ticket office hours are Monday through Friday 12pm to 7pm and Saturday 3pm to 7pm.

For Covid safety reasons, tickets for the 2021 season will only be available in advance (no tickets will be sold at the theater night-of), both indoor and outdoor venues will operate at reduced capacity, and all seating will be assigned and socially distanced. Until further notice, all patrons, volunteers, and staff (except actors) will be required to wear masks at both venues.

Northern Sky will run each show by itself 4-6 weeks at a time. This departure from the theater's typical practice (they usually present shows in rotating repertory) will help ensure Covid safety by minimizing the number of employees working together at any given time.

Northern Sky will also record each production so that patrons may watch performances virtually if they prefer. Virtual tickets will become available shortly after each show has opened.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy a Northern Sky show this season. We are just so excited to be back." said Holly Feldman, Director of Development and Public Relations. "Whether folks choose to join us in person or virtually, we know they are going to love what we have to offer."

Northern Sky will present three shows outdoors in the Peninsula State Park amphitheater: The Fisherman's Daughters (by Katie Dahl) from June 14-July 10; Tongue 'n Cheek (by Fred Alley and James Kaplan) from July 12-August 7; Whatever Happened to Karl Janko? (by Matt Zembrowski) from August 9-September 18.

Northern Sky will also present two shows indoors at the Gould Theater: Not Even Remotely (by Richard Carsey and Steven Kovacs) from July 12-August 7 and Naked Radio (by Paul Libman and Dave Hudson) from August 23-November 6.

Outdoor tickets are $22 to $30 for adults, $11 to $19 for students, and $7 to $15 for children 12 and under. (A park sticker is not required to attend performances in the Park.) Indoor tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students, and $15 for children 12 and under. All seats in both venues are reserved.