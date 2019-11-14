Theatre On The Bay's RECKLESS Opens November 15

"Reckless" will be presented on the Nancy Gehrke Stage in the Herbert L. Williams Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, 750 West Bay Shore Street. Performances will run November 15-17 and 22-24, with Friday and Saturday curtains opening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for patrons 65 and older, $10 for non-UW-Green Bay students and free to current UW-Green Bay students from all campuses with campus ID.



"Reckless," a comedy written by Craig Lucas and directed by Theatre on the Bay (TOB) Artistic Director Rebecca Stone Thornberry (Marinette), takes TOB audiences on a wild ride across multiple Christmases as Rachel discovers what happens when you lose, and then find yourself. Rachel (Allison Caves, Porterfield) finds out that her husband Tom (Noah Steffen, Menominee, MI) has hired a hitman to kill her on Christmas Eve and she runs for her life. Taken in by kind-hearted Lloyd (Glenn Sellen, Sobieski) and his paraplegic wife Pooty (Cassidy MacArthur, Menominee, MI), Rachel becomes an honorary member of a new family. But she soon discovers that her new friends and new life are not what they seem.



The cast also includes many actors in multiple roles: Tyrus Cretens (Marinette) as Roy, First Doctor, First Derelict, and the Receptionist; Kenan Pulver (Menominee, MI) as the Second and Fifth Doctors; Gary Scholz Sr. (Menominee, MI) as the Fourth Doctor; Patrick Mines (Peshtigo) as game show host Tim Timko; Avery Katzbeck (Marinette) as Trish and Talk Show Host; Journey Sundberg as Sue, Woman Patient, Third Doctor, and Second Derelict; and Catie Kramer (Lena) as the Sixth Doctor. The production staff includes scenic and sound designer John Thornberry (Marinette), lighting designer Chris Weber (Crivitz), and costume designer Annalisa Mines (Peshtigo).



Tickets for reserved seats for "Reckless" are on sale now at www.tinyurl.com/theatreonthebay. Tickets may also be purchased at the theatre box office one hour before every performance. Patrons are advised that this production will contain moments of mature language and an instance of simulated gun violence. For additional information, contact the main office at the Marinette campus at 715-735-4301.





