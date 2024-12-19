Review: MAMMA MIA! NATIONAL TOUR at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mamma Mia! Has been captivating audiences around the world for decades with its lively score based on the iconic and timeless music of ABBA. Set on a stunning Greek island, this heartwarming and hilarious story follows Sophie, a young bride-to-be, on a quest to discover her father’s identity before her wedding day. Her journey leads to three of her mother’s lovers from days gone by. A series of unexpected reunions, comical chaos, and plenty of unforgettable moments make this show one of the most beloved productions of all time. Packed with dazzling dance numbers, vibrant characters, and iconic songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Mamma Mia,” this show is a joyous and quirky celebration of love, identity, and friendship.

The simplicity of the set in Mamma Mia! was a testament to the power of creative design, allowing the story and performances to take center stage while evoking the charm of a sunlit Greek island. With clean lines and versatile structures, the set effortlessly transformed to suit each scene, providing just enough detail to spark the imagination. The creative use of color—bold blues, crisp whites, and vibrant pops of warm tones—brought the island to life, mirroring the joy and energy of the music. This minimalist approach proved that sometimes less truly is more, offering a visually striking yet unobtrusive canvas that beautifully supported the heart of the production.

In the role of Donna, Emily Croft delivered a performance that radiated both maternal warmth and unshakable strength. She captured the complexities of a woman navigating her past while embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood, grounding the story with authenticity and heart. Croft’s commanding vocal prowess was a highlight of the production, effortlessly delivering each song with a mix of power and vulnerability that drew the audience into her journey. From the soaring ballads to the energetic ensemble numbers, her presence was magnetic, leaving an indelible impression and beautifully anchoring the emotional core of Mamma Mia!

Bringing the house down as Rosie, Carly Sakolove, delivered a comedic performance that was nothing short of phenomenal. Her impeccable timing and larger-than-life energy had the audience roaring with laughter, while her playful charisma made every scene she touched unforgettable. Whether stealing moments with her witty quips or bringing the crowd to tears of laughter in “Take a Chance on Me,” Sakolove proved herself a master of humor.

Amy Weaver brought a charming and delicate touch to the role of Sophie, perfectly capturing the character’s youthful optimism and heartfelt longing. Her nuanced performance conveyed a sweet vulnerability that resonated deeply, making Sophie’s quest for identity both relatable and endearing. Vocally, she delivered with grace, Weaver’s pure tones beautifully complementing the emotional depth of her character’s journey. Whether sharing tender moments with her on-stage family or lighting up the stage with infectious energy, she embodied Sophie’s charm and innocence, leaving the audience captivated by her sincerity and warmth.

The ensemble of Mamma Mia! delivered a powerhouse performance, showcasing elite stamina and boundless energy as they sang and danced their way through the show’s iconic numbers. Their seamless synchronization and vibrant stage presence brought the island setting to life, creating a dynamic backdrop for the story. From high-energy choreography to soaring harmonies, they maintained an impressive level of intensity and polish, leaving the audience in awe of their endurance and artistry. Their commitment to every note, step, and smile made the production a visually and vocally stunning spectacle.

While Mamma Mia! started at a slightly slower pace than expected, it found its rhythm with the electrifying performance of “Dancing Queen,” which truly brought the energy to life. From that moment on, the show hit its stride, weaving together the unforgettable hits of ABBA with heartfelt storytelling and lively choreography. The cast’s infectious energy and the audience’s growing enthusiasm created a celebratory atmosphere that only built as the night went on. By the time the iconic ending concert of greatest hits rolled around, the entire theater was on its feet, clapping, dancing, and grinning from ear to ear—a joyous finale to a production that left everyone walking out with a smile.

Mamma Mia! will be here at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center until Sunday, December 22, 2024.

