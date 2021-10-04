Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company Will Present THE GHOST ELIZABETH

Join in for an evening/afternoon of laughter and intrigue as the Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company presents "The Ghost Elizabeth," a comedy-drama written and directed by Kerrylynn Kraemer.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 31st at 2:30pm. Advance ticket sales only. Tickets are $10 PAC Member and $12 Non-Member tax included. Seating will be socially distanced. For tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

Dana, Julia, and Kelly have car trouble and are left stranded. Lillian, a widow who lives alone, generously welcomes them into her home for the night. However, the ghost that occupies her house unknown to Lillian, does not seem pleased with her decision. Unwanted events occur and Lillian calls her friend, Maggie, for help. Minutes later, Jake, Maggie's neighbor, arrives with his tool box and plunger to take care of the problem. One thing is for sure, whatever happens it's bound to be interesting.

Cast members for the play include Bob Deyo, Christopher Fontaine, Bonnie Jaeger, Nora Jaeger, Sue Kaiser, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Kieran Kraemer, Kimberly Kraemer, Michellelena Kraemer, Toddianna Kraemer, and Rebecca Menne.