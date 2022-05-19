Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship To Local Student

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 2022 Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship recipient. The theater and its Board of Directors created this annual award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school seniors across Door County in the performing arts. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college student with a major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design). One $500 scholarship was available to a student at each of the five Door County high schools for a total of $2,500.

"The arts are such a critical part of a student's overall education as well as continued personal development," said Peninsula Players Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "It is with great pride that we reward and encourage the development of careers in the performing arts."

The 2022 scholarship recipient is Owen Ensign-Foulds from Sevastopol High School. Ensign-Foulds has demonstrated a high level of participation and creativity in the arts during his academic career. His performing arts credits are extensive, including lead roles in Sevastopol's plays and musicals, participation in school, pep and jazz bands, as well as choir.

Ensign-Foulds has received a number of accolades for his hard work and dedication, including Sevastopol's Excellence in Drama and Director's Choice Award in Choir, and four Star Firsts from the Wisconsin School Music Association's Solo and Ensemble Festival. Ensign-Foulds will attend UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts this fall to pursue a BFA in Musical Theatre. There were no scholarship applicants from Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay, Gibraltar nor Washington Island high schools in 2022.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 87 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country. For more information about the Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship, please contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.