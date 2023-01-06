Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 2023 Winter Play Reading Series

The Play's the Thing is part of the theater's continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public.

Jan. 06, 2023  
Peninsula Players Theatre announces the 2023 season of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Readings of the plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 6, March 6 and April 3 at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome. Masking is encouraged but not required. There will be no virtual option in 2023.

"Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to celebrate the return of arts programming to Door County audiences in our traditional off-season," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "Past winter play readings included new works of all genres and theatrical gems that delighted attendees. We are thrilled that the community has embraced these play readings, and we know that many patrons look forward to joining us in person."

"Painted Desert," a new play by Christopher G. Smith, is scheduled for Monday, February 6. On the American Painted Desert, a charming but possibly dangerous convict battles with a lost and wondering preacher over the fate of a young runaway. "Painted Desert" is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of "Raft of Stars" by Andrew J. Graff. Graff and Smith's works feature young men whose lives are at a crossroads; both stories feature geographical areas where the stunning and vast landscape offers its characters harrowing adventures and contemplative introspection. Graff's novel highlights the stunning landscape of Wisconsin's Northwoods. Smith takes audiences into the iconic desert badlands of the Four Corners area, running from near the east end of Grand Canyon National Park and southeast into Petrified Forest National Park.

Peninsula Players Theatre began its collaboration with Door County Reads when the National Endowment for Arts granted the theater a Big Read grant for a play reading of "The Grapes of Wrath" and other programming in 2008.

"We are thrilled that the collaboration with Door County Reads that began 15 years ago remains fully embraced by the community," Kelsey said. "Artistic Director Linda Fortunato has lined up three newer works to charm attendees. We are excited to continue our partnership with Door County Reads and introduce 'Painted Desert' and other works to audiences."

The Play's the Thing continues Monday, March 6, with "Changing Channels" by John Reeger and "i" by Jeff Talbott on Monday, April 3. The casts for the play readings are yet to be announced. A complete listing of Door County Reads events is available at www.doorcountylibrary.org/doorcountyreads.html.

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the theater's continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre and its 2023 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.


