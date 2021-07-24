Northern Sky Theater Will Offer Filmed Versions Of NOT EVEN REMOTELY and TONGUE 'N CHEEK

From August 9-15, Northern Sky Theater will offer full, filmed versions of its shows Tongue 'n Cheek and Not Even Remotely. Each show was filmed in front of a live audience during its in-person run. Both shows close to in-person audiences August 7 and open for on-demand streaming at midnight on August 9.

For the first time in the company's thirty-year history, Northern Sky Theater is offering filmed performances of all of its summer and fall shows. The streaming opportunity, made possible by a Covid-era relaxing of actor union restrictions around filming, is likely to exist this year only.

Northern Sky is also making the filmed versions of its five 2021 performances available to the residents at Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village and at the Pete and Jillaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center.

These high-quality video offerings are filmed during live performances, giving them a vibrant, in-person quality. All videos are created by Bill Youmans of Door County Digital.

Tongue 'n Cheek, the first book musical ever written by Northern Sky co-founder Fred Alley, is a sweet musical comedy (co-written with composer James Kaplan) about lost love found. Tongue 'n Cheek plays in person through August 7 at Peninsula State Park. Not Even Remotely, a brand-new comedic romp about two actors' attempts to stage an extravagant musical version of Frankenstein online, plays indoors at Northern Sky's Gould Theater through August 7.

Filmed performance tickets are $21 for a one-time viewing link, which may be used any time during the one-week window. Tickets will be available online starting August 2 at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com. For questions, call the ticket office at 920-854-6117 between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 3pm to 7pm.

Not Even Remotely is generously sponsored by On Deck Clothing Company. Tongue 'n Cheek is generously sponsored by The Cordon Family Foundation and Tony and Judy Licata. The Northern Sky outdoor season is sponsored by Door County Medical Center.