Review: ALICE BY HEART at Future Stars Theatre Company

It is remarkable what young people can do. Nothing rang more true than that in the inaugural musical production for the Directors Studio division of the up and coming Future Stars Theatre Company (FSTC). Based in the Fox Valley region of Wisconsin, FSTC was founded in 2020 with the intention to give theatre continued traction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, this performing arts company has been expanding rapidly, providing affordable and accessible theatre experiences to young people in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Launched in late 2023, the Directors Studio division of Future Stars is a “workshop-style program that allows (their) team to advance their knowledge and experience in performance, while also offering an immersive collaborative experience for designers and crew members.” Guest directors are invited in to give feedback during the dress rehearsal process, which allows for new perspectives and fosters a culture of growth and community.

The inaugural production of this program was no small task. Alice By Heart provides a riveting and modern perspective on the iconic storybook tale of Alice in Wonderland. Set in the midst of 1941 WWII London, this musical beautifully illustrates themes of love, loss, and courage to move forward. While the content can be confusing to new audience members due to the intertwining of historical events and a storybook narrative, the score and writing are absolutely magnificent. Being a true ensemble piece at its core, Alice By Heart posed a great challenge while at the same time providing Future Stars with a show that resonated with the true intentions of their new program.

FSTC opted to stage this show in the Lucia Baehman Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. This small black box theater was the ideal setting for this production, as it was a dark space that allowed the audience to get lost in the moment and feel as if they too were underground. The brick-covered set design was simple, rigid, and intentional, leaving playable space and dimension that was functional and interesting. The use of side lighting gave a unique feel to this production, casting shadows and defining the space and enhancing the dark but playful mood of the show.

Eden Maye Marshall took on the role of Alice Spencer, which might be one of the most dynamic vocal roles that you will hear on the stage. Her vocal agility and precision defined this production. Her “Alice-ness” was a delightful progression, as this character has to grow into her grief throughout the show while remaining convicted in her beliefs. Marshall brought a sweet and gentle nature to this role, while also giving the audiences glimpses of Alice’s fighting nature.

Brody Scott played opposite Marshall as Alfred/White Rabbit. It was clear from the start that Alfred, who is on his deathbed, would carry the audience along with him, keeping them right on schedule. Taking on soaring melodies with a vocal tone that could melt hearts, Brody enhanced this compelling narrative by guiding Alice through the pages and contrasting her whimsical nature with structured tension. This role is one that wears many hats and has many dimensions; and Brody Scott delivered.

Emily Johns made her return to the stage after a several year hiatus, and it was clear that the stage is where she belongs. Her charming portrayal of Cheshire Cat/Tabatha was a highlight of this production. This role of hope is accentuated by a Cheshire smile, which Johns has. Her presence on the stage as she perched herself upon a ladder, immediately relaxed the audience. This role requires a demeanor that is gentle, but powerful, and Johns displayed that in moments like “Some Things Fall Away.”

It would be a crime to not mention the choreography, designed by Marcella Rose. This musical does not lend itself to “Broadway style” movement, but rather requires an “art content” approach to match the storytelling needs of the book. Marcella has a creative mind that cannot be taken for granted. Their body of work in this production defined them as one of the premier artistic choreographers in the Fox Valley region. The movement was designed in a way that allowed the entire ensemble to be engaged in the moment and bring Wonderland to life for the audience. From the Caterpillars and Jabberwock to the waltz sequences, this design was incredibly inventive and purposeful.

While the roles of Alice and Alfred drive the storyline, the supporting cast in this show was nothing to look past. Josh Hawley and Marcus Gallatin took on the roles of Dormouse, the Mad Hatter and a variety of other roles. Despite being younger than most of their castmates, these two each provided an energy and quality that is not often seen in performers their age. While only Juniors at their respective high schools, they displayed talent that is equivalent to that of veteran performers. Soaring, belty vocal lines and a combination of well-executed elegant and rigid movement patterns gave them moments to individually shine. Audiences across the region will want to keep their eyes on these two names.

Aria Giddings and Leah Kubasta rounded out the female company. Giddings brought a powerhouse presence to the stage as the Queen of Hearts. She commanded each moment she was on the stage as that character, and she understood the assignment. Her vocal quality brought a blended Broadway/pop sound that showed she has extensive capabilities. She was able to showcase her wide range of talents through her various roles throughout the show, and did an excellent job of drawing the connections between characters like the Nurse and the Queen. Kubasta also held several roles throughout the show. She was a lovely addition to this cast. Vocally, her range is higher, giving her some beautiful harmony and solo lines which she navigated with ease. It was wonderful to see her play a variety of characters, which showed her diverse abilities as a performer.

Lastly, but certainly not least, Nick Ziminski and Logan Laabs held large supporting roles in this cast, and executed them well. Ziminski took on the role of Dodgy/Duchess and a variety of other smaller roles. His rendition of Duchess was consistent while bringing an exemplary blend of humor and harshness. An audience favorite without question, Ziminski showed that he is a well-trained performer who can manage and master roles that many would find difficult to approach. Laabs played the role of Dr. Butridge and numerous other characters. Many of his scenes included challenging dialogue which he handled with ease. Laabs also was the lighting designer for the production, something which he can be commended for. This production was enhanced by a lovely design from start to finish, with intentional and relevant use of color and shadow.



Overall, this production was a breath of fresh air for the theatre community of the Fox Valley area. The region has a long-standing tradition of community theatre excellence, and Future Stars Theatre Company is quickly establishing that they are here to play. The Fox Valley communities should be very excited about productions like Alice By Heart, as it is proof that the future of theatre in the region is in good hands.

Photos of Alice By Heart were provided by McKenzie Images.