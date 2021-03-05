Northern Sky Presents MALARKEY! 1993 IN THE PARK

As part of its ongoing virtual winter season, Northern Sky Theater will present the full video of its 1993 production of Malarkey, a collection of Irish songs, stories, and humor.

Malarkey: 1993 in the Park was recorded on a hot summer night at the Northern Sky amphitheater in Peninsula State Park and will be the first video record of a full-length show that Northern Sky has released during the pandemic. Malarkey: 1993 in the Park will premiere on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. CDT, and be available thereafter on demand.

Created by Doc Heide and Northern Sky's late co-founder Fred Alley, Malarkey includes a host of traditional and original material, from jigs and hornpipes, to stories of the great Irish migration to the United States, to jolly, cutting Irish humor. The show features a six-person cast: Kelly Brainard (Grussendorf), Suzanne Graff, Doc Heide, Jeff Herbst, Karen Mal, and Fred Alley. When the Northern Sky staff started looking into their archive early in the pandemic, they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the video recording.

"We had a wonderful time gathering the material for Malarkey, including a trip to Ireland by Fred, Jeff, and myself," said original cast member and Northern Sky co-founder Doc Heide. "What a blast to discover that we had such a good video record of it. The videographer even recorded our pre-show sound check, which was a real hoot to see. All of us on that stage enjoyed each other's company so much, and that really comes through in the video."

Tickets for Malarkey: 1993 in the Park are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky ticket office at (920) 854-6117. This production (and Northern Sky's entire winter season) is available via a flexible "pay what you choose" pricing system.

In addition to Malarkey: 1993 in the Park, Northern Sky is presenting seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks (premiered February 14), and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered January 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (premiered February 6), Karen Mal and Will Taylor (premieres March 6), and Doc Heide (premieres April 17). Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.

