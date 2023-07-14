Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes New Board Members to Drive Future Growth

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Board of Directors welcomes new leaders in the upcoming 2023-24 Season including Cordero Barkley, Sharon Brosnan, Laurie Carter and Lisa Cruz.

The Center’s Board of Directors thanks retiring members Terry Timm, Randy Mahoney and Ruthellyn Musil who completed their service at the end of the 2022-23 Season.

“We recognize and thank the retiring board members who have served the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, sharing its mission and their passion for building community connections through the arts," President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Maria Van Laanen said. “Welcoming new members to the board, we look forward to the invaluable experience and perspective they will provide, ensuring that your Fox Cities P.A.C. is a multicultural, accessible gathering place for our community where the arts come alive!"

Ryan Downs has been elected as the new board chair. Downs is the president of Oh Snap! Pickling Company and has been on the Center's board since 2018.

Tom Rettler will continue in his role as secretary-treasurer. Rettler is recently retired as the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with Menasha Corporation. He has been on the Center's board since 2019.

ABOUT THE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Cordero Barkley

A partner at TitletownTech, Cordero Barkely brings invaluable experience to the venture capital firm that was created out of a partnership between the Packers and Microsoft. Prior to TitletownTech, Barkley had a successful career in banking and wealth management. He was formerly a fiduciary officer within the private client and institutional services division at Associated Bank and served on its corporate diversity and inclusion council. As a former Division I Student-Athlete, Barkley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Barkley was recognized by Insight Publications as a member of its inaugural 2023 40 under 40 class, the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce as a 2018 Future 15 recipient, as well as a recipient of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Distinguished Alumni Award. He currently serves on several boards: UW-Green Bay Council of Trustees – Vice Chair, Wisconsin Technology Council – Member, American National Bank Fox Cities – Member – Board of Directors, Green Bay Community Foundation Member, Wisconsin Purple Aces – Director, IVO Systems, Inc. (Madison, WI) - Board of Directors, and StatusPRO, Inc. (Miami, FL) – Board Observer.

Sharon Brosnan

Currently its Vice President of Government Affairs, Sharon Brosnan has been with Thrivent since 1996. Before working with Thrivent, Brosnan operated as a staff attorney for its predecessor organization, Aid Association for Lutherans. Brosnan earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Valparaiso University and her J.D. at DePaul University College of Law.

Brosnan plays an active role in her community, serving on the board of directors for Appleton Ice, Inc. for seven years and is also a member of various committees for First English Lutheran Church. Brosnan also served on the board of directors for USA Youth for three years.

Joining Lawrence University as its 17th president in July 2021, Laurie Carter brings with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in higher education. Preceding her time at Lawrence, Carter also served as president of Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, executive vice president and university counsel for Eastern Kentucky University, and various inaugural leadership positions during her 25 years of service at The Juilliard School.

Carter attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in communications. She received her Master of Arts degree in communications from William Paterson College and earned her J.D. degree from Rutgers University. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Snow College and is a member of the Clarion University Athletics Hall of Fame, in recognition of her outstanding undergraduate career in track and field.

Carter currently serves as Commissioner for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Treasurer of the WAICU Executive Committee, and a member of the Annapolis Group Board of Directors, the ThedaCare Board of Trustees, the Fox Cities Chamber Board of Directors, and The Links, Incorporated.

Lisa Cruz

Founder and owner of Red Shoes Inc. since 2008, Lisa Cruz is also the executive director of Multicultural Coalition, Inc. since October 2020. Since the inception of the Multicultural Coalition, the non-profit organization has reached thousands of community members to impact areas such as workforce development, accessible housing and health equity.

Cruz has more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and marketing in areas such as strategy, crisis communication, social media, internal communications, campaigns and traditional media relations. She attended UW-Stevens Point and received a bachelor's degree in communications, with an emphasis in public relations, Spanish and cultural studies.

Taking an engaged and active role in her community, Cruz has served on many boards, including Multicultural Coalition, Inc. — Board President, Northeast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals — Vice Chair, Center for Exceptional Leadership — Advisory board member, East Wisconsin Savings Bank — Board member and more. She has also received various professional achievements including 2020 Women of Influence Award — Business Owner, 2019 Marketplace Governor’s Award — Outstanding Small Business Women Business Enterprise, 2019 PR News: Top Women in PR Award, 2019 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification and more.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.