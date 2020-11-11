Fox Cities P.A.C. Extends Intermission

The venue hopes to welcome back audiences in the spring of 2021.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced updated timing to its 2021 Season.

"In August we announced an updated schedule for 2021 at your Fox Cities Performing Arts Center with live in person performances beginning in January 2021. Unfortunately, given how COVID-19 is currently affecting our community and our nation, it is becoming clear that the touring industry will not be able to meet that timeline," said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President Maria Van Laanen. "We continue to work with industry professionals, national, state and local experts to determine the strongest plan to reopen and hope that we will be able to welcome audiences back in the spring of 2021."

The Center will continue to deliver its mission virtually through programming designed to engage our communities.

"We want to engage and be inspired with you through our weekly The Show Must Go On Show, a digital series featuring guests from the Broadway industry, local arts supporters, and more, airing every Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook," said Van Laanen. "You can also check out the education tab on foxcitiespac.com for information about the Amcor Education Series' virtual programs this season, offering educators a variety of complimentary resources and performances to enhance student's learning. The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is also underway in a virtual setting where 24 high schools will participate in workshops and build community and encourage each other's creativity. Watch the Center's social media and website for future opportunities."

Ticketholders will be notified via email as soon as more information is available for their performances.

Please follow the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Facebook and watch foxcitiespac.com for updates.

Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You