Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces Center Stage Honors

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced those recognized in this year's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase.

Celebrating educators and students who have endured a particularly challenging year with creative, innovative solutions and inspirational resilience, the honors include the announcement of the Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress and Student Reporter who will represent the program at The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards this summer.

Selected through an audition process, this year's Outstanding Actor and Actress are:

Lauren Meyer - recognized for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actress. A senior at St. Mary Catholic High School, Meyer played the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes this year.

Mickey Wirtz - recognized for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor. A senior at Pulaski High School, Wirtz played the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors this year.

Selected through an application process from those students participating in the Center Stage Student Ambassador Program, Lindsey Seaquist, a senior at Pulaski High School, will represent the Center Stage Program as a Student Reporter during this year's Jimmy Awards.

The Center Stage Program also announced the first recipients of the Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was introduced as a way to recognize two seniors who, during their time at a participating Center Stage High School, took part in the theater program and are now looking to inspire others through a career in the arts.

This year's recipients are:

Emily Metcalf, senior at Green Bay Preble High School, who plans to pursue a career in music therapy.

Katie Stucky, senior at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, who plans to pursue a career in stage management.

In addition to recognizing students, this year's program celebrated two educators, nominated by their peers and students, for their outstanding work and dedication to ensuring the arts could come alive for their students and community in this extraordinary year.

Tracy Bauer, director at Mishicot High School, recognized as the Influential Theater Educator of the year. Students cited Bauer's passion and energy in writing an original fall musical, the dedication she had in working with each actor individually when they were unable to work together and creating community as just a few of the reasons why she is deserving of this honor this year.

This year's Outstanding Educator Achievement recognizes the dedication and legacy of an educator who made a lasting impact on her students, fellow educators and the high school musical theater community. It was given posthumously to Green Bay Preble High School's Sara Holub who built a theater community within the school and led their fall production of Now. Here. This. before her sudden passing in March.

The full showcase can be seen at foxcitiespac.com/virtualmission.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, a record number 24 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.

During the program year, participating students had the opportunity to attend virtual workshops with professional artists, to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.

This year's participating high schools included: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Laconia, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Southern Door, Valley Christian, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

This season marks the 5th anniversary of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program building confidence, collaboration and creativity while supporting and celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater throughout Northeast Wisconsin.