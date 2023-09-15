¡Estamos Aqui! Art Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Set For This Week at the Weidner Center

On Friday, September 15, 2023, 4:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m. in celebration of Sister Cities Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Irapuato, Mexico’s Arts & Culture Exchange Initiative, the Weidner Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus will host the ¡Estamos Aqui! Art Gallery Ribbon Cutting–welcoming artist Diego Gasca with his 23-piece photographic exhibit “Windows into the Future” or “Ventanas Futuras.”

Diego is a photographer and audiovisual artist from Irapuato. As a still photographer, his artistic success includes photographic works for the Guadalajara International Film Festival and photography for print media newspapers, including Mural de Jalisco (Guadalajara) and Narcity Media and Vancouver Is Awesome, both Vancouver-based. Diego is the featured guest artist for the Art Exhibition of ¡Estamos Aqui! (We Are Here!) Festival at UW-Green Bay on 16 September 2023. The Weidner Center/UWGB-sponsored event is a celebration of culture, music, food, and art in celebration of September’s Hispanic Heritage Month.

Ribbon-cutting participants include artist Diego Gasca, Amanda Garcia, CEO Casa Alba Melanie, Mayor Eric Gingrich, City of Green Bay and Kelli Strickland, Artistic and Executive Director, The Weidner – the event is in partnership with Casa ALBA Melanie, The Weidner Center, and UW-Green Bay, ¡Estamos Aqui! is a family-friendly, all-inclusive event highlighting the Hispanic communities living, creating and thriving in the Greater Green Bay Area. The Art Exhibition will be open to the public and free admission on September 16 at the Estamos Aqui Hispanic Festival.