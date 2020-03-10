Dance Due Brings MAKS AND VAL LIVE To The Fox Cities P.A.C. This June

Acclaimed dance duo and brothers MAKS & Val Chmerkovskiy have announced their third nationwide tour MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR featuring special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers JENNA JOHNSON and Peta Murgatroyd.

Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks and Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.



MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR will stop at the Fox Cities P.A.C. Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.



Tickets for MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



"We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans," Maks said of the tour. "Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits, and we can't wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!" Speaking on the family affair, Peta said, "We couldn't think of a better way to spend our summer, doing what we love for our amazing fans."



Val added, "In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look into what it took to become the men and women we are today. This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes." Jenna continued, "This is going to be so much fun performing familiar and iconic movie moments reimagined live on stage and set to our dancing for our fans. We can't wait for the audience to see it!"



The Latin and ballroom dance foursome are no stranger to sharing the stage as Dancing with the Stars alums, boasting six Mirror Ball championships collectively between them. Although Maks and Val have been on tour together twice prior, MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR marks the first time the four will bring their talents together for a nationwide tour in what is sure to be a must-see dance event.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You