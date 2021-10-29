American Players Theatre Announces 2022 Season

American Players Theatre (APT) has announced the 2022 season lineup, including five plays originally slated to run in the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer season will run June 11 through October 9, 2022.

The lineup in the 1,089-seat, outdoor Hill Theatre includes William Shakespeare's Hamlet and Love's Labour's Lost; Richard Brinsley Sheridan's comedy of manners The Rivals; Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Jessica Swale; and Lorraine Hansberry's great American classic, A Raisin in the Sun.

And in the 200-seat indoor Touchstone Theatre, the season includes The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta; The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney; and The Moors by Jen Silverman. Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones will run in fall of 2022, dates to be announced later.

Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said, "2022 is about moving forward and building on all that we've accomplished, not just this year - and let's be clear, our 2021 season was a huge, amazing accomplishment - but building on the plans that we've been making over the last decade. That examination of what makes a classic, and how do we continue to evolve and grow as an organization and a company? And you'll see that conversation continue in the 2022 plays."

"We are welcoming back a big, beautiful, quintessential APT season, with two Shakespeares and a restoration comedy, which our company is singularly suited to perform. We are returning to our repertory structure, which we missed more than we ever would have imagined. And we are exploring incredible plays by playwrights that APT has not been able to stage in the past, like Lorraine Hansberry and Tarell Alvin McCraney and Jen Silverman. It's a season that fits perfectly within our foundation, and with our future plans, and it's just thrilling to be starting work on what we hope and expect will be a glorious summer."

Ticket on-sale dates will be released at a later date. The season calendar will be released in early January, 2022. More information at americanplayers.org.

In the meantime, the 2021 season continues in the Touchstone Theatre, with Shana Cooper's adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew running through November 14. And on November 26, James DeVita and Josh Schmidt's original musical The Gift of the Magi directed by Malkia Stampley will return to the Touchstone and will run through December 19, 2021. Tickets for both plays are on sale now at americanplayers.org/tickets.