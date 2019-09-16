A Motown Christmas Returns To Fox Cities P.A.C.

A Motown Christmas celebrates the holiday season in a family-oriented spectacular at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets for A Motown Christmas start at $39 and go on sale Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



A Motown Christmas features a world-class vocal group assembled from past and present members of three of Motown's most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols. A Motown Christmas is a powerful show combining Motown's greatest hits with everyone's favorite holiday classics. The show features the trademark dazzling choreography, and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.



The group features Dave Finley a veteran of more than 25 years performing with Smokey Robinson and The Miracles: Charles Franklin formerly with Ali Woodson's Temptations; Doug Gaddy, also formerly of Ali Woodson's Temptations and The Dramatics and George Wilson, an original member of The Capitols who performed with the group for more than 20 years.



This is a return visit of the show to the Fox Cities is part of the groups' annual Holiday tour that includes performances in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio and New York.



Over the course of their career, the Temptations have released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 14 Billboard R&B number-one singles. Their material has earned them three Grammy Awards. Like its "sister" female group, The Supremes, the Temptations' singer lineup has changed frequently over the years.*



The Miracles have charted over 50 Billboard hit singles between 1959 and 1978, including 26 Top Ten Billboard R&B Hits, with four R&B # 1's. Sixteen of their songs reached the Top Twenty of the Billboard Hot 100, with seven songs reaching the Top Ten, and two, 1970's "The Tears of A Clown" and 1975's "Love Machine", reaching number one, with a third song, "Shop Around", reaching #1 on the Cash Box magazine Top 100 pop chart .*



Formed in 1962, The Capitols went directly to the front of the R&B and Soul sounds with "Cool Jerk". Issued on Karen Records in the spring of 1966, "Cool Jerk" cracked the pop Top Ten and hit number two on the R&B charts and has made many best-of lists, including "100 Greatest Rock Bass Performances" (#70) and "VH1's 100 Greatest Dance Songs" (#48).



On stage with these performers is an orchestra is made up of seasoned musicians who have performed for hundreds of Motown, Nostalgia, Classic Rock and Doo Wop shows around the country. They have both live performance and recording credits with a veritable who's who of popular music artists from the 50's through the 70's.





