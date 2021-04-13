WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT To Live-Stream From Perseverance Theatre

White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour to live-stream from Perseverance Theatre April 16 - May 2

Every night is opening night for this one-of-a-kind production with a different actor on stage for each performance, and Martin Sensmeier to take the virtual stage on April 16.

No rehearsals. No director. No set. A different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance. This is White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour, an utterly unique theatrical experience that live-streams from Perseverance Theatre April 16 through May 2.

Producer Joseph Biagini says of the production, "Because the show is done as a cold reading, we get to see the actor access their performer's toolbox in real time, which is exhilarating to watch."

Forbidden to leave his country, Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, completely original play. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a work about contemporary Iran and of Nassim's generation.

Since its joint premiere in 2011 in Edinburgh and Summerworks festival, the production has been translated into more than 25 different languages and has been performed over 2,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including Nathan Lane, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short, Sinead Cusack, F. Murray Abraham, Cynthia Nixon, Stephen Rea, and John Hurt. Now Perseverance is thrilled to put an Alaskan spin on the production.

Biagini notes, "One of the reasons people love theatre is the spontaneity of the moment, knowing that no two performances will be exactly the same. This show multiplies this idea tenfold - with a new performer every night, each performance will be completely unlike the others."

The lineup of actors is as impressive as the show itself. From local Alaska-grown talent to Hollywood celebrities, every night will offer a little something different, and a one-of-a-kind evening of theatre.

Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven, Westworld) performs on opening night. Originally from Yakutat in Southeast Alaska, appearing on Perseverance Theatre's virtual stage in the state's Capital City will be a sort of homecoming for him.

Others slated for the run include local Juneau stars like Perseverance Board Vice President Allison Holtkamp and long-time Perseverance performer Enrique Bravo, as well as Hollywood celebrities like Tia Carrere (Wayne's World, General Hospital), and Ellen D. Williams (How I Met Your Mother, Baskets). Perseverance will also be hosting a special Theater Alaska Night on May 1 featuring Ericka Lee, a Theater Alaska company member. 10% of individual ticket sales from that evening will go to support Theater Alaska.

Perseverance Managing Director Frank Delaney is set to appear in the production on closing night, May 2. Of his upcoming performance he says, "I've done lots of cold readings for auditions, and that's always exciting and a little nerve-wracking. This takes those feelings to an entirely different level. Crafting an entire performance on the spot with an audience for a script that I know absolutely nothing about is the most unique challenge I've ever had in my career. It's like running a race, but you don't get to know how long it is or how many hills there are until you show up at the starting line. I'm honored and thrilled to be a part of it!"