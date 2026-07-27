MISERY Will Come to Alaska PAC in October

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Cyrano's Theatre Company will open its 2026-27 season with Misery, the stage adaptation of Stephen King's bestselling psychological thriller, running October 9 through November 1, 2026, at the Cyrano's Theatre Building in Anchorage.

Adapted from King's novel, Misery centers on acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued after a devastating car crash by Annie Wilkes, a woman who claims to be his "number one fan." What initially appears to be an act of compassion quickly spirals into a nightmare when Annie discovers Paul has killed off her favorite literary heroine, Misery Chastain.

Holding Paul captive in her isolated home, Annie demands that he write a new Misery novel to revive the beloved character. As her increasingly volatile behavior escalates, Paul realizes his survival depends on completing the manuscript—and finding a way to escape.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older due to language and violence. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

A live-captioned performance will be offered on Saturday, October 31, at 7 p.m. Audience members wishing to use the service should bring a personal smartphone or tablet. A QR code and web address will be available in the theatre lobby, allowing patrons to access real-time captions during the performance.

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