THE PIANO GUYS Come to Atwood Concert Hall This Weekend

The Piano Guys come to Atwood Concert Hall on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Performances are at 2pm and 7:30pm.

With their serendipitous start in a small-town Utah piano shop, four dads set out to make a positive impact all over the world through music videos. That shared purpose struck a chord, and their stunning, self-made videos parlayed The Piano Guys into more than 1 billion YouTube views, six albums, a PBS special, and a concert empire. After two sold-out shows in Anchorage in 2014, The Piano Guys return to Alaska to bring their original mashups of classical crossovers to Anchorage.

Pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson have been performing together since 2011. Their inventive arrangements of classical and pop songs from the catalogs of Bach to Bruno Mars to BTS result in performances that are simultaneously quirky, poignant, and presented with panache.

Settle in for an inspirational evening with these fascinating and dynamic musicians.

Learn more at https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/pianoguys.