THE BOOK CLUB PLAY is Now Playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company

Performances run March 31 - April 23, 2023.

Apr. 10, 2023  
The Book Club Play is now playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company. The play is written by Karen Zacarías. Performances run March 31 - April 23, 2023.

Loads of laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them. Ana lives in a letter-perfect world with an adoring husband, the perfect job and her greatest passion: Book Club. But when her cherished group becomes the focus of a documentary film, their intimate discussions about life and literature take a turn for the hilarious in front of the inescapable camera lens.




