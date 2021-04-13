Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE Will Be Presented in Person at Anchorage Community Theatre

The cast is led by Carl Bright and Aaron Bell.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Anchorage Community Theatre will present Shaula: Queen of the Universe by Rand Higbee and directed by Nate Benson. Performances run May 7 - 23, 2021.

As members of the Earth Space Patrol, Captain Brick Jones (Carl Bright), and his intrepid companion Skippy (Aaron Bell), explore our vast universe. One day the pair crash land on a previously uncharted planet.

While attempting to make repairs they meet this planet's lone inhabitant: Shaula (Tara O'Hanley), who claims to be Queen of the Universe. Shaula claims that this strange planet contains the universe's most powerful substance and it is her job to protect it from all outside threats. And the biggest threat in the universe seems to be fast approaching.

This event is LIVE & by Reservation Only. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.actalaska.org/20202021-season.


