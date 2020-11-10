Perseverance Theatre to Stream THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY

This production live-streams November 6-15 with a student matinee on November 12.

Perseverance Theatre's The Spirit of the Valley, written and directed by award-winning local Tlingit playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse opened on Friday, November 6, to acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

The Sitka Sentinel says "Perseverance Theatre's 'Spirit of the Valley' offers a play that is both farcical and pithy. The production uses Zoom to deliver the drama live, to audiences everywhere. The result is slick for a virtual production, which contrasts with other virtual theater that leave actors in their isolated Zoom boxes."

The narrative is told through a Tlingit lens and highlights Tlingit culture through story, movement, language, and song. The message of the show is one of taking care of the planet and being good stewards of the land. The cast is entirely Indigenous with both local and out-of-state talent. The production is family friendly and good for all ages.



On a family vacation to their cabin nestled in the beautiful wilderness of Alaska, Tlingit twins Kaash and Shaa find themselves on the adventure of a lifetime! Suddenly separated from their family and from each other, they have to figure out how to reunite and above all, how to save the valley that they love so dearly. Join these clever kids on their journey as they face ferocious Wolves, rap battle the fast-talking Raven, reason with the dramatic Bear, and search for the elusive Spirit of the Valley. This show is fun for the whole family and asks the important question, "What can you do to protect the magnificent land and nature that surrounds you?"



Running time is approximately 75 minutes. This production live-streams November 6-15 with a student matinee on November 12. It is available to anyone with an internet connection. Tickets available at ptalaska.org/SOTV.



Ticketing for The Spirit of the Valley is tiered at $12, $17, & $27. Perseverance would like theatre to be accessible for all, but like many arts organizations, the current circumstances are challenging. Tiered pricing means that those who can pay more have that option, and those who can't are still able to see the show.

