ORQUESTA AKOKÁN Comes to Atwood Concert Hall Next Month

The performance is on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Aug. 25, 2022  
ORQUESTA AKOKÁN comes to Atwood Concert Hall next month. The performance is on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Close your eyes and imagine you're transported to a dance club in Cuba in the late '40s - that relentless rhythm you hear is the heartbeat of Orquesta Akokán. With the island's finest players and dynamic singer José "Pepito" Gómez, these 21st century hotshots are polishing the golden sound of mambo with a contemporary sheen and powerful sense of akokán, meaning "from the heart" or "soul."

Since bursting onto the global music scene only four years ago, these Grammy-nominated fireballs have lit up stages worldwide, including selling out Lincoln Center, and topping NPR Music's annual "Best of" lists with grooves "as intense as a runaway train."

Bask in musical sunshine as Orquesta Akokán warms your heart and satisfies your soul. ¡Bailamos!





