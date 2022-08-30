The 2022/2023 Arts Season Set To Begin At Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

The rings atop Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA or PAC) will light up downtown Anchorage more frequently this September as many of the PAC's resident companies launch their 2022/2023 seasons.

September events include presentations or performances by Anchorage Concert Association, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and Whistling Swan Productions.

September Events:

• Sept 16: Neko Case presented by Anchorage Concert Association

• Sept 17: Tom Rush presented by Whistling Swan Productions

• Sept 23: Skerryvore presented by Anchorage Concert Association

• Sept 24: Opening Night by Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

• Sept 30: Orquesta Akokán presented by Anchorage Concert Association

Anchorage Opera and Alaska Youth Orchestras performances will begin in October. Additional resident company events and performances will continue through May 2023. For a current event schedule and event information, visit www.CenterTix.com.

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts Resident Companies include:

• Anchorage Concert Association (ACA)

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. In addition to bringing world-class performances to Alaska, Anchorage Concert Association also brings artists and communities together to cultivate meaningful experiences beyond the stage. Touring and local artists connect to communities through school visits, summer concerts in the park, workshops, house concerts, artist talks, secret shows, and more.

ACA's vision is for all Alaskans to experience the performing arts both inside and outside the theatre, creating a more vibrant and enriched community.

Subscriptions for Anchorage Concert Association's entire 2022/2023 season, including Broadway, music, family favorites, comedy, dance, and more are on sale now! Just choose 3 or more shows to subscribe and save up to 25% with subscriber perks like free exchanges and season-long discounts. Order online to easily choose your seats for every show at anchorageconcerts.org/subscribe.

LEARN MORE: https://www.anchorageconcerts.org

• Alaska Youth Orchestras (AYO)

Alaska Youth Orchestras offers diverse programs and partnerships that work together building a community where music education and performance are valued and shared. The Anchorage Youth Symphony, Symphony School Ensembles, and After School Music programs work collaboratively teaching, inspiring, and enriching youth from kindergarten to college through music.

AYO's 2022-2023 season includes four Concerts. AYO starts the season by hosting a free concert with special guests Puget Sound Piano Trio on October 21. The Anchorage Youth Symphony and Symphony School Ensemble musicians take the stage next for AYO's Fall Celebration Concert on November 29, performing several familiar classical works. March 5 brings AYO's Winter Celebration Concert which features the Concerto Competition Winner performing with the Anchorage Youth Symphony. Then AYO brings their season to a close on the weekend of May 19 and 20 with AYO's Classics & Cocktails fundraising event and the Spring Celebration Concert featuring youth musicians from all AYO programs

Come out and support Southcentral Alaska's hardworking and talented youth musicians of all ages! Visit AYO's website, www.AlaskaYouthOrchestras.org, to learn more about AYO. Concert tickets are available at CenterTix.com.

LEARN MORE: https://www.alaskayouthorchestras.org

• Alaska Junior Theater (AJT)

For over 40 years, Alaska Junior Theater has been the only private, non-profit organization presenting the highest quality, professional theater from around the world to Alaska's youth and family audience, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Each year, more than 40,000 students attend a variety of live performances, which share the common educational goal of "bringing learning to life." For many students, Alaska Junior Theater's school-time presentations are their only exposure to the performing arts and AJT provides over 1,400 full scholarships to low-income students who would not have access to the arts in other ways. AJT reaches over 45,000 students and family members.

The 2022-2023 "Let's Do it Live!" season will kick off in November with a heartwarming school performance of Have You Filled a Bucket Today? The Musical by Virginia Rep on Tour. Then in December, AJT's favorite master storyteller, David Gonzalez, is returning with a new show: Cuantos: Tales from the Latinx World. In February, AJT will finally be able to present Pushcart Players in The Velveteen Rabbit with school shows and AJT's first public show of the year. March will be bringing us Collision of Rhythm on the Atwood Stage, enjoy a live Benefit Performance with an online auction and a spectacular live show. AJT will be ending the season on a high note in April with The Ugly Duckling performed by the incredibly enchanting Lightwire Theater.

The public shows of The Velveteen Rabbit, Collision of Rhythm and The Ugly Duckling will be on sale later in the fall.

LEARN MORE: https://akjt.org/

Teacher Registration: https://akjt.org/2022/08/16/ajts-new-2022-2023-season-lets-do-it-live/

• Anchorage Opera (AO)

Officially formed in 1962, Anchorage Opera is the largest producer of the performing arts in Alaska and one of America's leading regional opera companies. AO was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of the six most promising opera companies in the United States. As a company that prides itself on rich culture and local talent, AO has adopted the well-fitting motto, "made in Alaska."

Anchorage Opera is a center of artistic creation, innovation and education through the presentation of opera and related events encouraging public collaboration and community engagement for the people of the State of Alaska.

LEARN MORE: https://anchorageopera.org

• Anchorage Symphony Orchestra (ASO)

Since 1946, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra has matured from a small community orchestra to an exuberant and dedicated core of musicians, influencing the musical and artistic standards of symphonic music performance and education throughout the community and the state.

The mission of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, engage, and educate the community through the live performance of great music.

LEARN MORE: https://www.anchoragesymphony.org

• Anchorage Concert Chorus (ACC)

ACC's existence in the Alaska community has been long and successful. Founded in 1947 by Lorene Harrison, the Chorus is a mainstay in Anchorage's arts community.

ACC's Mission: To serve Anchorage and surrounding communities by fostering excellence in choral music through world-class vocal performance, community events, and music education.

LEARN MORE: https://www.anchorageconcertchorus.org

• Alaska Dance Theatre (ADT)

ADT is a non-profit school of dance dedicated to providing the highest caliber of artistic education since 1980.

ADT's Mission: Provide the highest caliber of artistic education for dance and theatre arts for all ages in the state of Alaska.

LEARN MORE: https://www.alaskadancetheatre.org

• Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy (ACBA)

The Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy is one of the leading dance studios in Anchorage.

ACBA was established in the fall of 1997 to preserve the art of classical dance while providing professional instruction to aspiring professionals and recreational dancers in the community of Anchorage, Alaska and beyond.

LEARN MORE: https://www.anchorageballet.org

• Whistling Swan Productions (WSP)

Whistling Swan Productions has promoted concerts in southcentral Alaska since the mid-1990s.

Founder Mike McCormick, a longtime educator and concert promoter, helps UAA students put on folk and pop music shows as a member of the Student Activities staff. He and his wife, Katy, promoted their first Alaska concert in Juneau in 1987 when they organized a Bill Staines concert to support the Alaska Folk Festival. Creating WSP in 1994, the couple has presented close to 300 different artists and produced more than 400 shows to audiences in Anchorage and other Alaska communities featuring a range of emerging artists, local performers, and musical veterans.

LEARN MORE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063699491361

To learn more about ACPA and its resident companies, visit https://alaskapac.org/about/resident-companies.