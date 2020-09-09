Momentum Dance Collective Presents A Pathway Performance SUGAR & SALT

Virtual performance will be coordinated and produced by Jensen Hall Creative and be available via livestream link.

Set in the outdoor living museum at the Alaska Botanical Garden, Momentum Dance Collective and The Forest That Never Sleeps come together for a performance that brings a love story of our human experience to life. Kat Moore's beautiful melodies and lyrics will transport you to the intersection of experiences universally familiar and uniquely personal. The dancers of Momentum Dance Collective move with a physicality that is powerful, relatable and honest, weaving individuality and nuance into the story of Moore's melodies. Originally designed for a stage performance in April, it has been re-imagined for our current climate. It is a reflection on life, love, and the emotional landscapes sculpted by both a global pandemic and a national social justice movement. Though carved by the influence of our beautiful environment, this art represents a shared struggle that transcends Alaska's borders.

Imagined and structured to be viewed from any location, you can view this performance in-person or virtually. There will be four in-person performances at the Alaska Botanical Gardens where a limited audience will stroll the 1-mile loop in a 'choose your own adventure' performance and find Momentum artists in six main sites throughout. Drawing on the two environments we have felt safe over the last six months, outside and at home, costume and set designer Enzina Marrari has blended home objects into the outdoor landscape of the garden that provides a feeling of both grounding and whimsy for the dancers to draw on. For the show's score, Kat Moore's accompanying album will be aired via Out North's, 106.1 KONR radio. Streaming the radio from the website or a favorite radio app, the audience will simply slip in their headphones, push play, and wonder through the garden for this hour-long immersive performance.

Virtual performance will be coordinated and produced by Jensen Hall Creative and be available via livestream link on the day and time of the performance.

As an added bonus, Kat Moore will be performing live in the garden for 30 minutes before the start of the show.

For accessibility, all shows are 'pay what you can' as well as a tiered price option to choose from.

Tickets for live event @ sugarandsalt.brownpapertickets.com

Tickets @ $10, $20, $30 or 'pay what you can'.

Tickets for virtual event @ virtualsugarandsalt.brownpapertickets.com

Tickets @ Suggested price $10

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You