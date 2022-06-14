MEOW MEOW Comes to the Discovery Theatre Next Year

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences worldwide. The spectacular, crowd-surfing empress embodies a new kind of 21st century cabaret - with plenty of sensational singing, witty banter, and sass for days.

The chanteuse-comedienne's innovative works have even been curated by David Bowie and Mikhail Baryshnikov. "There is, in fact, nothing that this woman cannot do," raved The Telegraph UK.

Don't wait - this combustibly talented tour de force sells out everywhere from Lincoln Center to London's West End. If you love Liza, Bette, or Pink Martini, you must spend an evening of pure chaos with Meow Meow.

The performance is on April 7, 2023 at the Discovery Theatre. Learn more at https://centertix.com/events/meow-meow