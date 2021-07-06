July Begins The Second Installment Of ANCHORAGE SUMMER ARTS IN THE PARK

The Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park series continues this weekend with free, outdoor performances on the Anchorage Museum lawn and in Town Square Park at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The series is a collaboration of the Anchorage Museum, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Anchorage Downtown Partnership and the Alaska Independent Musician's Initiative (AKIMI).

ASAP has a little bit of everything and highlights local performers for a return to a normal Alaska summer.

This weekend's performances showcase various musical performances, ranging from accordions to fiddlers, and a local punk rock band.

July 9 (Friday) Event Schedule:

• 5:30 p.m. - Fiona Rose on the Anchorage Museum lawn

• 7:00 p.m. - Alaska Main Squeeze in Town Square Park/PAC

July 10 (Saturday) Event Schedule:

• 5:30 p.m. - Alaska Suzuki Fiddlers on the Anchorage Museum lawn

• 7:00 p.m. - Sideways in Town Square Park/PAC

Upcoming ASAP performances will be from Emma Hill, Parlor in the Round, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, Arctic Entries, Anchorage Guitar Duo and a return performance from the Alaska Native Heritage Center dancers.