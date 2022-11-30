Inaugural Support From Ruth Hart Endowment Funds Anchorage Community Theatre's ANNIE

Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) is the first beneficiary of the Sydney Laurence Theatre Production Support Program made possible by the Ruth Hart Fund, administered through the Alaska Community Foundation.

"ACT has been an Anchorage institution for seven decades. Our shows once performed at the original Sydney Laurence Theatre. The Ruth Hart Fund has made it possible for us to perform under this historic name again," said Matt Fernandez, Executive Director of ACT.

Ruth Hart was a long-time patron and supporter of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and provided for the PAC in her living trust.

This endowment fund established from her trust is specifically for the benefit of Sydney Laurence Theatre to encourage and support use of the venue by eligible non-profit organizations. Priority is given to those that might not otherwise be able to utilize the space due to budgetary constraints.

"This Fund has offered our cast and crew, our community, an exciting gift. We are all ecstatic to set foot on this stage and be a part of the magic of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. This will be a memorable moment for so many people at ACT," Fernandez continued.

The Sydney Laurence Theatre is a flexible proscenium theatre with seating for 340 patrons. The theatre is one of three traditional theatres found at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The excitement of ACT's return is expressed by the PAC as well.

"We are so thrilled to welcome ACT back to the PAC as the first recipient of funds from the Ruth Hart Endowment in support of their production of Annie. ACT is an important community organization fostering a love of performing arts for youth and members of

our community through stellar programs and training. We look forward to a magical production!" said Codie Costello, President & COO of the PAC.

'Annie' opens December 2 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and runs through December 11. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CenterTix.com or by calling the CenterTix Box Office at (907) 263 - 2787.