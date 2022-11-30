Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Inaugural Support From Ruth Hart Endowment Funds Anchorage Community Theatre's ANNIE

Ruth Hart was a long-time patron and supporter of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and provided for the PAC in her living trust.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Inaugural Support From Ruth Hart Endowment Funds Anchorage Community Theatre's ANNIE

Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) is the first beneficiary of the Sydney Laurence Theatre Production Support Program made possible by the Ruth Hart Fund, administered through the Alaska Community Foundation.

"ACT has been an Anchorage institution for seven decades. Our shows once performed at the original Sydney Laurence Theatre. The Ruth Hart Fund has made it possible for us to perform under this historic name again," said Matt Fernandez, Executive Director of ACT.

Ruth Hart was a long-time patron and supporter of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and provided for the PAC in her living trust.

This endowment fund established from her trust is specifically for the benefit of Sydney Laurence Theatre to encourage and support use of the venue by eligible non-profit organizations. Priority is given to those that might not otherwise be able to utilize the space due to budgetary constraints.

"This Fund has offered our cast and crew, our community, an exciting gift. We are all ecstatic to set foot on this stage and be a part of the magic of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. This will be a memorable moment for so many people at ACT," Fernandez continued.

The Sydney Laurence Theatre is a flexible proscenium theatre with seating for 340 patrons. The theatre is one of three traditional theatres found at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The excitement of ACT's return is expressed by the PAC as well.

"We are so thrilled to welcome ACT back to the PAC as the first recipient of funds from the Ruth Hart Endowment in support of their production of Annie. ACT is an important community organization fostering a love of performing arts for youth and members of

our community through stellar programs and training. We look forward to a magical production!" said Codie Costello, President & COO of the PAC.

'Annie' opens December 2 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and runs through December 11. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CenterTix.com or by calling the CenterTix Box Office at (907) 263 - 2787.




Alaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx World Photo
Alaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx World
Alaska Junior Theater's second performance of 2022 celebrates Latinx culture through the storytelling of David Gonzalez.
Perseverance Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN This December Photo
Perseverance Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN This December
Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have joined to co-produce Kate Hamill's vibrant adaptation of Little Women, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Directed by Cara Hinh, Little Women will run on the Mainstage of the UAA Fine Arts Building from December 2nd, 2022 until December 18th, 2022.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; Mad Myrnas ROCKY HORROR Leads Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; Mad Myrna's ROCKY HORROR Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Anchorage Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Anchorage
More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Anchorage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.

More Hot Stories For You


Inaugural Support From Ruth Hart Endowment Funds Anchorage Community Theatre's ANNIEInaugural Support From Ruth Hart Endowment Funds Anchorage Community Theatre's ANNIE
November 30, 2022

Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) is the first beneficiary of the Sydney Laurence Theatre Production Support Program made possible by the Ruth Hart Fund, administered through the Alaska Community Foundation.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx WorldAlaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx World
November 30, 2022

Alaska Junior Theater's second performance of 2022 celebrates Latinx culture through the storytelling of David Gonzalez.
Perseverance Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN This DecemberPerseverance Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN This December
November 23, 2022

Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have joined to co-produce Kate Hamill's vibrant adaptation of Little Women, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Directed by Cara Hinh, Little Women will run on the Mainstage of the UAA Fine Arts Building from December 2nd, 2022 until December 18th, 2022.
BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to AnchorageBLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Anchorage
November 18, 2022

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Anchorage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.
THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Eugene Ballet Thanksgiving WeekendTHE NUTCRACKER to Return to Eugene Ballet Thanksgiving Weekend
November 11, 2022

The Nutcracker returns to Eugene Ballet after a three-year hiatus to bring the holiday magic back this Thanksgiving weekend. For over 30 years, The Nutcracker has become a beloved Anchorage tradition that reminds people to dream bigger, leap higher, and experience the wonders of being a kid again. 
share