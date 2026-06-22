BEYOND THE RHINE Will Come to Anchorage Chamber Music Festival

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Anchorage audiences will have the opportunity to attend the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival’s performance of “Beyond the Rhine” on July 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Alaska Anchorage Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. The concert is part of the festival’s 2026 summer season and will feature music by Richard Wagner, Anton Bruckner, Richard Strauss, Gustav Mahler and Hugo Wolf.

The program includes Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder arranged for string sextet, Bruckner’s Andante in G-flat Major from the String Quintet, Strauss’ Sextet from Capriccio, Mahler’s Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 and Wolf’s Italian Serenade. Festival organizers describe the evening as a celebration of late-Romantic chamber music, performed by a roster of guest artists assembled from across the classical music world.

The cast of performers includes heldentenor John Charles Pierce alongside musicians Nathaniel Pierce, Zachary Spontak, Callum Smart, Zoe Martin Doike, Jordan Bak, Sung Chan Chang, Paul Sharpe, Hannah Ji, Ayano Ninomiya, Min-Jeong Koh and Christine Harada Li.

The Anchorage Chamber Music Festival, which runs annually during the summer, brings professional musicians to Anchorage for a series of concerts and educational programs. The organization’s 2026 season will also include chamber music performances and a weeklong intensive program for young musicians from July 25 through Aug. 1.

Tickets for “Beyond the Rhine” went on sale June 1 and are available through the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival website. Additional event information and ticket purchasing options can be found at Anchorage Chamber Music Festival – Beyond the Rhine. Festival information is available at Anchorage Chamber Music Festival.

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