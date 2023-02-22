First National Bank Alaska HAMILTON Community Sponsorship Supports Alaskan Youth Education and Outreach Opportunities

First National Bank Alaska will support Broadway Alaska's upcoming HAMILTON engagement by serving as a Community Sponsor. The sponsorship will be focused specifically on providing education and outreach opportunities for Alaskan youth.

For more than 100 years, First National has "helped Alaskans move into dream homes, send kids to college, open new businesses, and plan for a comfortable retirement. Our focus has always been about looking forward and supporting the communities we serve to shape a brighter future for all Alaskans."

Broadway Alaska, a partnership between Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) and The Nederlander Organization, will bring the best of Broadway to Anchorage, Alaska. The program's inaugural 2023/2024 season will present four national tours that are coming to Alaska for the first time, including HAMILTON, Come From Away, SIX: The Musical and Disney's ALADDIN.

HAMILTON will kick off the season and the engagement begins on August 17 and continues through September 10 this year. Over the 4 weeks, HAMILTON will be presented 30 times to an estimated audience of more than 50,000 patrons.

"First National Bank Alaska is proud to continue our longstanding support of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, support that began even before its doors opened in 1988," said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and CEO/President. "We're excited to be a part of 'HAMILTON,' Broadway Alaska's blockbuster inaugural offering and the educational opportunities it will bring to Alaska's youth. Supporting the communities we serve has been part of our DNA for more than a century."

As a longtime supporter of the Arts in Alaskan communities, First National is no stranger to supporting both programs of and presenters at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to support of Broadway Alaska's educational opportunities with Hamilton, the bank is continuing its longtime support of ACPA's Ushering in the Arts program and recently announced its sponsorship of a new program between University of Alaska Anchorage and ACPA to launch a new Event Production Certification program in the College of Arts and Sciences.

"We are so proud of our long-time partnership with First National Bank Alaska. The teams at First National and the ACPA are so excited about their Broadway Alaska sponsorship, which is going to support educational opportunities for our community with our engagement of Hamilton," said Codie Costello, President & COO of ACPA and General Manager of Broadway Alaska. "Thank you to our First National family, we look forward to sharing more details about these wonderful opportunities for our young people soon!"

For more information about the Broadway Alaska 2023/2024 season, please visit www.BroadwayAlaska.com.

Broadway Alaska subscriptions can be purchased by visiting www.CenterTix.com or calling 907.263.ARTS (2787).