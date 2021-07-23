Final Weekend Announced For Anchorage Summer Arts In The Park

The Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park (ASAP) performance series will host its final 2021 event weekend on July 23 and 24, wrapping up a 6-weekend run with a variety of Alaskan performers.

The series began in early June as a way to activate downtown spaces with music, dance and theatre performances from local and regional groups. Event partners include Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, the Anchorage Museum, Anchorage Downtown Partnership and the Alaska Independent Musician's Initiative (AKIMI).

"The new Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park program has been an amazing experience and success. The PAC and our partners programmed 24 dates with local artists, connecting our community to the very best of the performing arts. We are so grateful to our sponsors the Atwood Foundation, Alaska State Council on the Arts and Rasumson Foundation. We look forward to next summer!" -Codie Costello, President & COO, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

This weekend's performances will be a well-rounded finale for the diverse summer series.

July 23 (Friday) Event Schedule:

5:30 p.m. - Tanana Rafters on the Anchorage Museum lawn

7:00 p.m. - Alaska Native Heritage Center dancers in Town Square Park/PAC

July 24 (Saturday) Event Schedule:

5:30 p.m. - Anchorage Guitar Duo on the Anchorage Museum lawn

7:00 p.m. - Paul Jacks in Town Square Park/PAC