Fall Anchorage Concert Association Performances Postponed

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

The Anchorage Concert Association has postponed their upcoming fall season due to the current global health crisis, KTVA reports.

Restrictions to indoor venues due to social distancing measures have been a big influence on the decision to postpone.

In a release from the association, it was stated, "with large indoor gatherings being subject to mandated socially distanced seating, capacity in venues at the [Performing Arts Center] are severely decreased at this time. Anchorage Concert Association expects to resume traditional programming in 2021," according to KTVA.

Performances such The Nutcracker, The Piano Guys, and The King and I are included in the postponement.

Check out the full story HERE.



