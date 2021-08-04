Disney's ENCHANTED Will Be Screened at Alaska PAC This Month

The second installment of PACFlix is coming to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and is bringing a bit of fairytale magic to the movie night experience with 'Enchanted' (2007). Champion or Villain, King or Queen - all ages are invited to the PAC to experience the magic of movie night on August 9.

The second film of the series aims to appeal to family audiences by providing family-friendly pre-show activities and concessions in the PAC lobby. Patrons are invited to dress in the theme of the movie - and bring their fairytale finest.

Crush Bistro and Wine Cellar will be crafting fairytale-themed beverages for all ages before the film.

Enchanted (2007, rated PG)

A princess is dispatched from her fairy-tale realm and resurfaces in modern-day Manhattan. She meets a divorced lawyer who takes her in while she awaits the arrival of her Prince Charming. The film was directed by Kevin Lima and stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden and, Idina Menzel.

PACFlix tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets are available at centertix.com or by calling (907) 263 - 2787.

Pre-show activities and events begin at 6 p.m. in the Lorene Harrison Lobby of the PAC, followed by the film at 7 p.m. in the Atwood Concert Hall. Food and soft drinks will be allowed in the theatre during the screening.

Additional PACFlix movie nights are scheduled on upcoming Monday nights in August and will be on August 16 ('Roman Holiday') and August 23 ('Labyrinth'). A full PACFlix schedule can be found at www.alaskapac.org/PACFlix.