Dreamscapes comes to Anchorage Symphony Orchestra in 2024. Featuring Tim Fain, violin, the performance is set for January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Program

RUTH GIPPS | Song for Orchestra

TIM FAIN | Edge of a Dream

RALPH Vaughan Williams | Symphony No. 2, “A London Symphony”

Ruth Gipps’ introspective Song for Orchestra captivates with expressive dynamics and rich orchestration, leaving a lasting impression.

Acclaimed for his ability to enthrall audiences, violinist Tim Fain returns to the Atwood Concert Hall to perform his breathtaking piece, Edge of a Dream.

Vaughan Williams’ A London Symphony paints a vibrant musical portrait of the energetic, diverse, and iconic city of London.