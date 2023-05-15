Performances run May 12 - 28, 2023.
Dog Park is now playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company. Performances run May 12 - 28, 2023. The play is written by Lisa M. Konoplisky.
Two women forge a new and unexpected friendship at a local dog park. But when fear, shame, and the painful realities of life intrude, is true happiness possible? This play is about the power of friendship to release what silences us. Cyrano's tradition of developing New Plays continues with the West Coast Premiere of Dog Park.
Below is the schedule for when Gigi Lynch is playing Maddie & when her understudy, Martha Robinson will playing the role of Maddie.
Wednesday, 5/10 - Gigi
Friday, 5/12 - Gigi
Saturday, 5/13 - Martha
Sunday, 5/14 - Gigi
Thursday, 5/18 - Gigi
Friday, 5/19 - Gigi
Saturday, 5/20 - Gigi
Sunday, 5/21 - Martha
Thursday, 5/25 - Gigi
Friday, 5/26 - Martha
Saturday, 5/27 - Gigi
Sunday, 5/28 - Gigi
