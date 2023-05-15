DOG PARK is Now Playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company

Performances run May 12 - 28, 2023.

Dog Park is now playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company. Performances run May 12 - 28, 2023. The play is written by Lisa M. Konoplisky.

Two women forge a new and unexpected friendship at a local dog park. But when fear, shame, and the painful realities of life intrude, is true happiness possible? This play is about the power of friendship to release what silences us. Cyrano's tradition of developing New Plays continues with the West Coast Premiere of Dog Park.

Below is the schedule for when Gigi Lynch is playing Maddie & when her understudy, Martha Robinson will playing the role of Maddie.

Wednesday, 5/10 - Gigi

Friday, 5/12 - Gigi

Saturday, 5/13 - Martha

Sunday, 5/14 - Gigi

Thursday, 5/18 - Gigi

Friday, 5/19 - Gigi

Saturday, 5/20 - Gigi

Sunday, 5/21 - Martha

Thursday, 5/25 - Gigi

Friday, 5/26 - Martha

Saturday, 5/27 - Gigi

Sunday, 5/28 - Gigi




