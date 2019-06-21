CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Atwood Concert Hall

Oh, it's heaven nowadays because Chicago the Musical is coming to Atwood Concert Hall Feb. 18-23.

Theres never been a better time to experience Chicago, the very definition of a Broadway smash. The recipient of six Tony Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. This sharp-edged satire remains a hit because it delivers all the razzle dazzle of Bob Fosse's legendary choreography, a story of fortune and fame, and signature songs like "All That Jazz."

Time Magazine calls it A Triumph. Newsweek raves Smashing, and Entertainment Weekly calls Chicago Broadways most electrifying show.

Whether you're a Broadway newbie or someone who's been around the cell block, Chicago always delivers. It would be criminal to miss it.Tickets start at $39, and are available now with a subscription of any three or more Anchorage Concert Association shows. Subscribers get the best available seats at the best prices. Tickets for just Chicago go on sale Aug. 19. Learn more and get tickets at here.





