CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Atwood Concert Hall

Jun. 21, 2019  

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Atwood Concert HallOh, it's heaven nowadays because Chicago the Musical is coming to Atwood Concert Hall Feb. 18-23.

Theres never been a better time to experience Chicago, the very definition of a Broadway smash. The recipient of six Tony Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. This sharp-edged satire remains a hit because it delivers all the razzle dazzle of Bob Fosse's legendary choreography, a story of fortune and fame, and signature songs like "All That Jazz."

Time Magazine calls it A Triumph. Newsweek raves Smashing, and Entertainment Weekly calls Chicago Broadways most electrifying show.

Whether you're a Broadway newbie or someone who's been around the cell block, Chicago always delivers. It would be criminal to miss it.Tickets start at $39, and are available now with a subscription of any three or more Anchorage Concert Association shows. Subscribers get the best available seats at the best prices. Tickets for just Chicago go on sale Aug. 19. Learn more and get tickets at here.



Related Articles View More Anchorage Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • OKLAHOMA! to Play at Sitka Fine Arts Center
  • WILD KRATTS Leaps Into Anchorage With Live Stage Show; On Sale June 11
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors in Anchorage
  • Broadway Smash CHICAGO to Bring All That Jazz to Anchorage
  • Anchorage Concert Association Announces More Highlights From Upcoming Season
  • Anchorage Concert Association Announces Ten More Shows

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup