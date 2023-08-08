Broadway Alaska Reveals HAMILTON Creative Competition Winners

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) and BroadwayBoundAK created a competition for students in rising grades 7-12 to win tickets to HAMILTON. Students were asked to submit an original creative piece inspired by HAMILTON..

Submissions were received from across the state and represent a broad base of Alaskan youth. Regions represented include Interior, Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast communities.

With the help of the Gilder-Lehrman Institute), 15 submissions were selected as winners of the competition. All submissions display and celebrate the creativity and innovation that can be found in Alaska’s students. Entries included both written and video formats.

Winners will be welcomed to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts to attend the September 9, 2023, matinee performance of HAMILTON in the Atwood Concert Hall. A small reception will be held for winners to share their submission with sponsors and members of the HAMILTON company.

All winners from outside of Anchorage and greater Southcentral will receive hotel accommodations and airfare.

“We are thrilled that Alaskan artists took the HAMILTON material and created historically based original pieces. The entries were innovative and thought provoking. We are so excited to welcome them into the room where it happens to experience HAMILTON live!” said Codie Costello, President and COO of ACPA and General Manager of Broadway Alaska.

Select winners are available for interviews and performances before and potentially during the weekend of September 9, 2023.

For information regarding the HAMILTON Competition and the talented Alaskan winners, please contact Lauren Rice, Community Engagement Manager at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts at lrice@alaskapac.org or 832.628.8122.