BWW Review: MAMMA MIA! at Glenn Massay Theater

The house lights dim, and a spotlight falls on Sophie Sheridan, played by high school sophomore Charly Rentz, sitting alone on a beach in the Greek Islands. Mamma Mia! tells the story of the young Sophie, who lives on a Greek Island with her mother Donna. As Sophie plans to marry her fiancé, Sky, she dreams of her father giving her away at her wedding. And thus, invites three men from her mother's past in hopes of finding her father.



Valley Performing Arts does a fantastic job of telling this fun and exciting tale. The set was well built with flowers made of bath loofas. The choreography was fun and interactive, albeit, the movements among the cast were not entirely in-sync. The harmonies in this production were excellent and the involvement of the ensemble was all inclusive and fun to see. One critique would be the awfully sharp note that was being sung throughout "Voulez Vous" was somewhat ear piercing and distracting from the beautiful harmony coming from the rest of the cast.

The real standout performer was Hillarie Gossett, playing Donna Sheridan. Her gorgeous tone and powerful belting during "The Winner Takes it All" absolutely captivated myself and rest of the audience. Her energy and charisma throughout the performance was eye catching and she stole my attention throughout the entire show. Brava, Hillarie!



Mamma Mia! is playing at the Glenn Massay Theater in Palmer, Alaska through October 6th, 2019. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&w=a365aab03620268682628f9ee347cf8e&vqitq=7df62bbf-7ee3-4a07-bda5-dbdd129631f7&vqitp=33d9b619-9892-4633-b93d-de94229f432a&vqitts=1569096920&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=25237ac6d7c7cace91f80bcf881b9af7





