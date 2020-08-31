Anchorage Theaters Allowed to Reopen with New Restrictions

Restrictions in place for theaters include 50% capacity limitations.

Theaters in Anchorage are now allowed to reopen after an updated policy, Emergency Order 14 version 2, was announced, according to Anchorage Daily News.

The policy, which will replace the four-week reset from Emergency Order 15, will allow theaters previously shutdown due to the global health crisis to reopen to the public.

The announcement includes gyms and other entertainment establishments with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Read the full story HERE.

