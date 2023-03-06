Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra PresentsÂ KALEIDOSCOPEÂ 4.0 This Month

The performance is set for March 25, 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023 Â 
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra PresentsÂ KALEIDOSCOPEÂ 4.0 This Month

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra presents Kaleidoscope 4.0 this month! The performance is set for March 25, 2023.

Curated by Elizabeth Schulze and your Anchorage Symphony Orchestra musicians, Kaleidoscope 4.0 features musicians from all sections of the orchestra showcasing brilliant movements from contemporary and traditional chamber works.

PROGRAM

CLARA SCHUMANN Piano Trio, Mvt 3
VICTOR EWALD Brass Quintet No. 1, Op. 5
arr J. BARRALET Pour Una Cabeza
JOHANNES BRAHMS Sextet Mvt 2 (arranged for violas)
ANTHONY PLOG Mini Variations on Amazing Grace
J.I. TATE Chofki for Strings and Percussion
RAYMOND PREMRU Concertino for Trombone & Woodwinds, Mvts 1 & 3
VILLA LOBOS Jet Whistle
LUIS MUNOZ String Quartet, Mvt 1
ANTON ARENSKY Piano Trio, Mvt 1

Tickets available to attend in person ï»¿or to experience the multi-camera, high-definition livestream.




First National Bank Alaska HAMILTON Community Sponsorship Supports Alaskan Youth Education Photo
First National Bank Alaska HAMILTON Community Sponsorship Supports Alaskan Youth Education and Outreach Opportunities
First National Bank Alaska will support Broadway Alaska's upcoming HAMILTON engagement by serving as a Community Sponsor. The sponsorship will be focused specifically on providing education and outreach opportunities for Alaskan youth.Â 
Anchorage Symphony Presents HIDDEN TREASURES Photo
Anchorage Symphony Presents HIDDEN TREASURES
A favorite piece of music is like an old friend. Always there for you, brings you comfort, and lifts your spirits. On Saturday, February 25th, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra is rediscovering some old friends and making new ones at their classic concert, Hidden Treasures.
Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau Photo
Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Perseverance Theatre bringsÂ The Great LeapÂ by Lauren Yee to the Mainstage in Juneau, Alaska.
THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month Photo
THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month
Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii.

More Hot Stories For You


First National Bank Alaska HAMILTON Community Sponsorship Supports Alaskan Youth Education and Outreach OpportunitiesFirst National Bank Alaska HAMILTON Community Sponsorship Supports Alaskan Youth Education and Outreach Opportunities
February 22, 2023

First National Bank Alaska will support Broadway Alaska's upcoming HAMILTON engagement by serving as a Community Sponsor. The sponsorship will be focused specifically on providing education and outreach opportunities for Alaskan youth.Â 
Anchorage Symphony Presents HIDDEN TREASURESAnchorage Symphony Presents HIDDEN TREASURES
February 16, 2023

A favorite piece of music is like an old friend. Always there for you, brings you comfort, and lifts your spirits. On Saturday, February 25th, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra is rediscovering some old friends and making new ones at their classic concert, Hidden Treasures.
Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To JuneauPhotos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
February 15, 2023

Perseverance Theatre bringsÂ The Great LeapÂ by Lauren Yee to the Mainstage in Juneau, Alaska.
THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This MonthTHE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month
February 6, 2023

Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next MonthAlaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month
January 25, 2023

Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a live presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players in the Discovery Theatre.
share