Anchorage Symphony Orchestra PresentsÂ KALEIDOSCOPEÂ 4.0 This Month

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra presents Kaleidoscope 4.0 this month! The performance is set for March 25, 2023.

Curated by Elizabeth Schulze and your Anchorage Symphony Orchestra musicians, Kaleidoscope 4.0 features musicians from all sections of the orchestra showcasing brilliant movements from contemporary and traditional chamber works.

PROGRAM

CLARA SCHUMANN Piano Trio, Mvt 3

VICTOR EWALD Brass Quintet No. 1, Op. 5

arr J. BARRALET Pour Una Cabeza

JOHANNES BRAHMS Sextet Mvt 2 (arranged for violas)

ANTHONY PLOG Mini Variations on Amazing Grace

J.I. TATE Chofki for Strings and Percussion

RAYMOND PREMRU Concertino for Trombone & Woodwinds, Mvts 1 & 3

VILLA LOBOS Jet Whistle

LUIS MUNOZ String Quartet, Mvt 1

ANTON ARENSKY Piano Trio, Mvt 1

Tickets available to attend in person or to experience the multi-camera, high-definition livestream.