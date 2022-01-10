Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Presents VIRTUOSITY Next Month

Next month, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will present Virtuosity, featuring Rachel Barton Pine , violin. The performance will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30pm.

One of Rossini's most memorable and exciting opera overtures, The Thieving Magpie opens with an aggressive and militaristic theme followed by the drama and intrigue surrounding the theft of a silver spoon.

Billy Childs has been described as "one of the foremost American composers of his era." The ASO is proud to present the West Coast premiere of his Violin Concerto No. 2, written for powerhouse violinist and Anchorage favorite, Rachel Barton Pine.

Composed at a time when he could no longer hide his hearing loss, Beethoven's second symphony maintains a cheerful enthusiasm, demonstrating his strength and resolve to seize the day.

Programme

ROSSINI Thieving Magpie Overture

BILLY CHILDS Violin Concerto No 2

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 2

Learn more at https://centertix.com/events/anchorage-symphonys-virtuosity.