Anchorage High School Theater Production Goes Virtual

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Anchorage Daily News has reported that due to the fact that schools have been temporarily closed, the theater department at Dimond High School is bringing a production online!

Read the full story HERE.

Alaska has joined the ranks of other states that have decided to shut its school doors through the end of the academic year due to the health crisis.

The directors of the theater department at Dimond High School reached out to the company the school purchases its plays from to find that there was a script already created to be adapted to virtual performance.

The script, "10 Ways to Survive a Quarantine" by Don Zolidis features a tongue-in-cheek look at life under quarantine.

The students' individual recordings will be edited into one video that will be shared during a live Zoom watch party with parents, staff and the theater group some time in mid-may.

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You