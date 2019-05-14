Anchorage Concert Association Announces More Highlights From Upcoming Season

Anchorage Concert Association, the state's largest arts and entertainment presenter, is bringing family favorites, rock 'n' soul masters, comedy legends and even a kamikaze cabaret singer to Alaska for its 2019/2020 season. Anchorage Concert Association is pleased to announce 14 more shows from its 2019/2020 season. From date night to family outings to ladies-night-on-the-town, this season has Anchorage audiences covered.

You can find your next favorite band and experience artists and shows that wouldn't come to Alaska any other way, says Anchorage Concert Association executive director Jason Hodges. People are going to walk out of the theatre this winter happy, connected, and inspired, telling their friends, 'Wow, I wasn't sure what these guys would be like, but they were amazing!'

With serious chops and lighthearted delivery, The Rad Trads distinguish themselves in ways few bands can: driving horns, five distinct vocalists, and infectious punk rock energy that made them one of Brooklyn's most buzzed-about live acts. Oct. 18, 2019, Discovery Theatre.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation spread positivity by playing shows filled with lots of laughs and jubilant jazz that just makes you feel good. Nov. 8, 2019, Discovery Theatre.

Improvisational comedy show Whose Live Anyway?, riffing off the long-running, Emmy-nominated show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, features whip-smart cast favorites from the TV show who are ready to administer a lashing to Anchorage's funny bone. Nov. 16, 2019, Atwood Concert Hall.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts with the company that started it 30 years ago Ballet West (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2019, Atwood Concert Hall). Seasonal favorites continue with The New Standards Holiday Show, a unique twist on the holiday concert (Dec. 13-14, Discovery Theatre).

After back-to-back sold out shows in Anchorage, the mobile guitar festival and fan favorite International Guitar Night returns to Anchorage with a new cast of guitar luminaries. They will perform solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the virtuosity and diversity in the world of acoustic guitar. Jan. 17-18, 2020, Discovery Theatre.

Born in East Los Angeles, Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music and telling modern day stories with what The LA Times has called a uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock Live, they're magnetic. Jan. 24, 2020, Discovery Theatre.

With sketches and musical numbers such as How Do You Solve a Problem Like Korea? and Battle Hymn of the Tea Public, comedy troupe The Capitol Steps puts the MOCK in democracy. Feb. 1, 2020, Atwood Concert Hall.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. When The Moth Mainstage comes to Anchorage, we laugh, cry, bond with a theater full of strangers, and are inspired to think about the powerful stories in each and every one of us. Feb. 13, 2020, Atwood Concert Hall.

Americana band Twisted Pine charms audiences with their lush harmonies, innovative covers and forthright songwriting. Praised by NPR for their upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms; (and) virtuosic solos, these versatile string musicians are also fearless improvisers, drawing from bluegrass, folk, funk, and vintage radio pop. Feb. 28, 2020, Discovery Theatre.

Innovative string masters and Anchorage favorite Portland Cello Project returns for all-new concert dedicated to the power and genius of Prince. March 6, 2020, Atwood Concert Hall

Billed as the most famous people you've never heard of, Music City Hit Makers invites legendary country music songwriters onstage to perform their songs with local symphony musicians and tell the stories behind the hits. March 13, 2020, Atwood Concert Hall.

Vintage soul group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio mixes the unmistakable Hammond B3 organ with dirty guitar lines and old-school pocket drumming. March 28, 2020, Discovery Theatre.

Post-post-modern cabaret diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences from New York's Lincoln Center to the Sydney Opera House with her exquisite voice and hilarious mayhem. April 25, 2020, Discovery Theatre.

Anchorage Concert Association previously announced 13 other shows from the 2019/2020 season last week. Visit anchorageconcerts.org for more information. Tickets will go on sale to Anchorage Concert Association subscribers in May and the general public later this summer. Additional shows will be announced.





