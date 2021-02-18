Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anchorage Community Theatre Presents ANGELS IN ANCHORAGE

The event will be free to the public live at ACT studio theatre and live-streamed on ACT’s YouTube channel February 27th at 3PM.

Feb. 18, 2021  
Anchorage Community Theatre will present Angels in Anchorage in honor of Black History Month.

Anchorage Community Theatre is located at 1133 E. 70th Ave., Anchorage Alaska 99518.

The streaming link can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFwNBD2CJfB-cryV1_YiALg

For more information, visit https://www.actalaska.org/.


