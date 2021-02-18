Anchorage Community Theatre Presents ANGELS IN ANCHORAGE

Anchorage Community Theatre will present Angels in Anchorage in honor of Black History Month.

The event will be free to the public live at ACT studio theatre and live-streamed on ACT's YouTube channel February 27th at 3PM.

Anchorage Community Theatre is located at 1133 E. 70th Ave., Anchorage Alaska 99518.

The streaming link can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFwNBD2CJfB-cryV1_YiALg

For more information, visit https://www.actalaska.org/.