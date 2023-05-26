Anchorage Chamber Music Festival Reveals 11th Season Lineup

Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) has announced its 11th Season, to be held July 5 – 15, 2023 in Anchorage, AK.

The Festival’s 11th Season will convene professional musicians from all corners of the world to perform exceptional concerts across Anchorage and teach a rigorous week-long Chamber Intensive course for aspiring young musicians.

Concert highlights will include a festival opening concert at the Anchorage Museum—featuring music by northern composers—and two concerts at UAA's Recital Hall. ACMF will also continue its decade-long tradition of performing concerts in homes across Anchorage, allowing audiences to experience the musicians' artistry up close in the living rooms of its community members. All concerts are open to the public.

ACMF’s Chamber Intensive will welcome 35 young musicians—most from Anchorage and several out-of-state—who will participate in coaching sessions, workshops, and masterclasses with the Festival’s guest artists. Through focused collaboration with their peers, students will have an opportunity to develop their artistry, all while honing their teamwork and leadership skills. Violinist and Fairbanks-native Zachary Spontak will return as Education Director for the Chamber Intensive.

ACMF is the vision of Artistic Director, violinist, and Anchorage-native Christine Harada Li, who co-founded the festival alongside cellist and Artistic Director Nathaniel Pierce: “We are thrilled to be back for our 11th Season! We look forward to this concentrated time every summer where we celebrate chamber music with our students, faculty, guest artists, and the Anchorage community. It is a powerful, inspiring time, where new friendships are formed and old relationships nurtured, all through music.”

Guest artists and faculty will include Nathan Chan (Seattle Symphony), Min-Jeong Koh (Cecilia String Quartet / The Royal Conservatory, Toronto), Elisabeth Kufferath (Tetzlaff String Quartet / Hochschule für Musik, Hannover, Germany), Haerim Elizabeth Lee (Texas Christian University), David Fung (University of British Columbia), Henry Kramer (Columbus State University), Tanner Menees, SoHui Yun, Elizabeth Dickenson, and Ella Sharpe.

ACMF 11th Season Concerts:

Music of the North: Festival Opening

Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30pm

Anchorage Museum



House Concert: Romantic String Quartets

Friday, July 7 at 7:30pm

Private Home (Anchorage)



UAA Recital Hall: Music of War

Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm

UAA Fine Arts Building



House Concert: Piano Trio Elegies

Monday, July 10 at 8:00pm

Private Home (Anchorage)



House Concert: Beethoven String Quartets

Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00pm

Private Home (Anchorage)



UAA Recital Hall: Road to America

Friday, July 14 at 7:30pm

UAA Fine Arts Building



Final Concert: Sounds of Spain

Saturday, July 15 at 8:00pm

Private Home (Anchorage)



Complete program details available at: https://www.anchoragechambermusicfestival.org/concerts