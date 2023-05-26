Anchorage Chamber Music Festival Reveals 11th Season Lineup

The season runs July 5 – 15, 2023.
The Festival’s 11th Season will convene professional musicians from all corners of the world to perform exceptional concerts across Anchorage and teach a rigorous week-long Chamber Intensive course for aspiring young musicians.
Concert highlights will include a festival opening concert at the Anchorage Museum—featuring music by northern composers—and two concerts at UAA's Recital Hall. ACMF will also continue its decade-long tradition of performing concerts in homes across Anchorage, allowing audiences to experience the musicians' artistry up close in the living rooms of its community members. All concerts are open to the public.
Guest artists and faculty will include Nathan Chan (Seattle Symphony), Min-Jeong Koh (Cecilia String Quartet / The Royal Conservatory, Toronto), Elisabeth Kufferath (Tetzlaff String Quartet / Hochschule für Musik, Hannover, Germany), Haerim Elizabeth Lee (Texas Christian University), David Fung (University of British Columbia), Henry Kramer (Columbus State University), Tanner Menees, SoHui Yun, Elizabeth Dickenson, and Ella Sharpe.
ACMF 11th Season Concerts:
Music of the North: Festival Opening
Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30pm
Anchorage Museum
House Concert: Romantic String Quartets
Friday, July 7 at 7:30pm
Private Home (Anchorage)
UAA Recital Hall: Music of War
Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm
UAA Fine Arts Building
House Concert: Piano Trio Elegies
Monday, July 10 at 8:00pm
Private Home (Anchorage)
House Concert: Beethoven String Quartets
Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00pm
Private Home (Anchorage)
UAA Recital Hall: Road to America
Friday, July 14 at 7:30pm
UAA Fine Arts Building
Final Concert: Sounds of Spain
Saturday, July 15 at 8:00pm
Private Home (Anchorage)
Complete program details available at: https://www.anchoragechambermusicfestival.org/concerts
