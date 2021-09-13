Alaska Theatre Of Youth Announces Auditions For ACCIDENTAL FRIENDS

Alaska Theatre Of Youth has announced auditions for their first Mainstage show of 2021/2022- Accidental Friends by Y York, directed by Janet Stoneburner. Auditions will take place on September 20th and 21st, 5:30-7:30pm in ATY's new space in the Turnagain Arts Building - 4105 E Turnagain Blvd suite G2.

Accidental Friends has roles available for 2 boys and 2 girls ages 12 and up. The actor playing Johnathan must be willing to shave his head.

All auditioners are encouraged to memorize a short monologue/passage from any play to recite from memory (30-60 seconds max). Please come prepared to do cold readings from the script and wear comfortable clothes!

Parents come ready to fill out an audition form.

It's a first-come audition process. They may leave once the child has finished auditioning in front of the director. Come anytime within the time slot. No need to come both days!

If you are unable to attend the physical audition, they are flexible to receive a digital recording via email.

If you are submitting a video audition, please send the video of you performing your monologue to aty@alaskatheatreofyouth.org with the header: Last Name - Audition

Videos must be submitted no later than 7:30pm on September 20th

For more information, please email ATY@alaskatheatreofyouth.org