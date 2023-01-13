Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month

Performances run February 1 - 4, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players from New Jersey.

A young boy's love and a little nursery magic bring this classic bedtime story to life before your eyes. Watch the velveteen rabbit join his boy on exciting imaginary adventures, from deep caves to the wide-open sea, building an unbreakable bond. Together, they learn the true meaning of friendship.

Based on one of America's favorite storybooks written by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit is an imaginative performance designed to enhance the theater experience and increase literacy in the arts. This charming adaptation is performed by one of Anchorage's favorite touring companies for youth and family audiences: Pushcart Players.

Pushcart Players is an award-winning, professional touring theater company specializing in arts in education for children. A social profit organization founded in 1974, Pushcart Players brings substantive musical theater, workshops, educational programs, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and community theaters nationwide.

Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. The company has traveled more than 2 million miles nationally and abroad, from the little red schoolhouse to the White House.

Pushcart Players addresses social studies, literature, history, the Autism spectrum, special educational needs, and values clarification for young people, their families and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors' Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments, and other supplemental materials.

School show performances will be February 1 - 3, 2023 at 10 AM & 11:45 AM in the Discovery Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

A public performance will be on February 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM. AJT's matinee performances have storytelling in the lobby one hour before show time and a "Milk and Cookie Reception/Cake Walk" with the visiting artists after the show.

Tickets will be available at www.CenterTix.com.




