Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Alaska Launch HAMILTON Competition

In preparation for Times Square coming to Town Square, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) and Broadway Alaska will be creating opportunities for Alaskan youth to connect with Broadway on a new level.

ACPA is partnering with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History (GL Institute) and HAMILTON on an Alaskan specific, statewide competition for students in rising grades 7-12 to submit a HAMILTON-inspired 2-minute video or 2-page written piece showcasing their original work.

Submissions must be a newly created rap, piece of music, spoken word, scene, poem, short story or theatrical performance etc. inspired by HAMILTON. Submissions will be evaluated by the GL Institute. Official BroadwayBoundAK HAMILTON competition rules and requirements can be found at here.

Winners will travel to Anchorage for the Saturday, September 9, 2023 matinee performance of HAMILTON. All winners from outside of Anchorage and greater Southcentral will receive hotel accommodations along with airfare.

"I am so excited to be launching BroadwayBoundAK, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts' outreach and education program for Broadway Alaska, starting with HAMILTON!," said Codie Costello, president and COO of ACPA and general manager of Broadway Alaska. "Our state is filled with incredibly talented young people whose voices bring important perspectives, stellar creativity and innovative ideas. I look forward to celebrating Alaska's youth and engaging them with Broadway!"

BroadwayBoundAK HAMILTON Competition and Timeline:

May 16, 2023 - Application portal opens;

June 20, 2023 - Deadline for submissions;

September 9, 2023 - Winners view the matinee performance of HAMILTON and participate in all related activities.

For information regarding the HAMILTON Competition, please contact Jason Herr, Director of Marketing & Communications for Alaska Center for the Performing Arts at jherr@alaskapac.org or Lauren Rice, Community Engagement Manager at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts at lrice@alaskapac.org or 832.628.8122.