Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month
Performances run December 17-25.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers perform Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with four in-person performances.
Four casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dickens' own performance script. Live performances include a Victorian tea service at intermission. Victorian Christmas music precedes and ends each "Stave" of the story. Period charm combines with an increasingly relevant story for our times.
Saturday, December 17, 1 p.m. at UU Santa Fe (107 Barcelona Road) with Ayden Svetnicka, Everett Wynn, and Max Rogers
Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m. at The Performance Space at La Tienda (2 Avenida Grande, Unit 1) with Amy Meilander, Kirsten Hansen, and Tracey Mitchell
December 23, 7 p.m. at The Performance Space at La Tienda (2 Avenida Grande, Unit 1) with Julia Kelso, Grayson Kirtland, and Brigette Buynak
December 25, 1 p.m. l at UU Santa Fe (107 Barcelona Road) with Quinn Nelson, Megan McLean, and Taylor Nelson
Tickets $15 online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211178®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org%2Fupcoming-workshops-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
A recorded performance by Rhoda Bodzin, Caryl Farkas, and Gil Gross. will air on local stations (Broadcast times will be posted on our website as soon as they are available: www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1)
The Upstart Crows started its dramatic reading group in 2017 and has performed annual readings of Dickens' A Christmas Carol every December since with both youth and adult casts.
